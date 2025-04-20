Shohei Ohtani Welcomes Baby Girl Amid Dodgers' Stellar Season
Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter. The Los Angeles Dodgers' star shared his gratitude toward his wife and team for their support. Ohtani recently made headlines with a record-breaking contract, ensuring flexibility for team signings.
Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, as announced on social media Saturday by the Los Angeles Dodgers' standout.
In his post, Ohtani expressed heartfelt thanks to his wife, Mamiko, the team, and medical staff who supported them. Accompanying the announcement was a cute photo of their baby's feet, alongside their Dutch Kooikerhondje dog, Decoy.
Ohtani's marriage to Mamiko Tanaka, a former basketball player, was revealed in February. As the reigning MVP, Ohtani secured a lucrative contract with the Dodgers in December 2023, opting to defer a significant portion to boost the team's roster strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
