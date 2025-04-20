Sports Highlights: Unprecedented Baseball Attendance and Key Player Moves

Marking an impressive turnout, Major League Baseball witnessed its highest Friday attendance in 17 years during a round of 14 games. The Chicago Cubs delivered a thrilling 13-11 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks, making the event even more memorable for the fans.

Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit faces an indefinite absence due to recurring back issues. Meanwhile, in the MLB, Shohei Ohtani and his wife celebrated the birth of their daughter, and Liam Hendriks marked a significant comeback to the Red Sox after a long hiatus due to injury and illness.

In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka employed a creative solution to resolve a disputed point, while in ice hockey, Canada set the stage for a grand final against the United States after overpowering Finland. Additionally, the Rangers dismissed their head coach following a disappointing season.

(With inputs from agencies.)