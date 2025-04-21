Future Wrestling Stars Shine at Under-20 Nationals in Kota

The Under-20 National Wrestling Championship has kicked off at the Raghurai Indoor Sports Complex in Kota, organized by the Rajasthan State Wrestling Association with guidance from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, inaugurated the event amid a grand ceremony filled with spectators, officials, and eager athletes.

The opening day showcased intense competition across multiple categories, including four in Free Style, three in Greco-Roman Style, and three in Women's Wrestling. Standout performances included Ankush from Delhi grabbing gold in the 57 kg Free Style, while Jaspooran from Punjab triumphed in the 125 kg class.

This championship, spanning categories yet to be contested, serves as an important arena for identifying burgeoning talent nationwide. It plays a critical role in the growth and development of wrestling within India, ensuring that the spotlight remains on the promising athletes shaping the future of the sport. (ANI)

