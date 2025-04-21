BCCI Retains Star Players in Fresh Contract List Amid Selections and Demotions

The BCCI has confirmed its latest contract list, placing cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the top A+ category. The decision follows their remarkable IPL performances just 24 hours earlier, reinforcing their status despite recent format-specific retirements.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have also made a comeback in the list, albeit in lower brackets, following their exclusion last year due to reported neglect of domestic duties. This announcement comes amid ongoing debates within the BCCI about leadership for the upcoming England series, with head coach Gautam Gambhir's opinions likely to influence future decisions.

This year's contracts, categorized from A+ to C, assess player performances over the previous year. The list includes pace leader Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in A+. Controversies continue over selections in terms of format-specific retirements, particularly concerning Sharma, Kohli, and Jadeja, who played in the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

