CAB Red Flags Famous Commentators: A Pitch Controversy Unfolds

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has red-flagged Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull for critiquing the KKR pitch curator. They advised relocating the franchisee if spin-friendly pitches weren't provided. The CAB maintained their curator followed BCCI rules. Bhogle and Doull were removed from commentary duties for KKR's home games.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has sparked controversy by red-flagging renowned cricket commentators Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull. The request came after the pair criticized the pitch conditions at Eden Gardens, suggesting KKR consider relocating if spin-friendly pitches were not provided. CAB reported their removal from KKR home game commentary.

In a recent panel discussion, Doull remarked that if the curator doesn't heed team requests, the franchise should contemplate moving. Bhogle supported this, arguing that teams deserve home advantage. CAB, however, defends curator Sujan Mukherjee, asserting compliance with BCCI protocol that prohibits franchise influence on pitch conditions.

The issue arose after KKR's performance on non-spin-friendly pitches, expressing frustrations as voiced by team captain Ajinkya Rahane. The guardian of Eden Gardens has stood firm that Mukherjee has adhered to all BCCI guidelines, even amidst the clamor from the KKR side for pitches benefiting their spin bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

