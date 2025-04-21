Anuj and Vineeta Shine at U20 National Wrestling Championships

In an exhilarating display at the U20 National Wrestling Championships, home favorite Anuj triumphed over Haryana's Sumit in the men's freestyle 61kg final, while Uttar Pradesh's Vivek outpaced Haryana's Saurabh in the 74kg title clash.

Ajay from Maharashtra and Kapil from Chandigarh earned bronze in the 61kg category, with Chandigarh's Akash and Delhi's Yesh taking third place in the 74kg division.

Meanwhile, Haryana's setback was offset as Vishal secured the 97kg gold by defeating Services' Sahil. In the women's section, Vineeta, Neha, and Harshita from Haryana captured titles, and Delhi's Shikha clinched gold in the 65kg category. Among Greco Roman wrestlers, Services' Anil More, Delhi's Yohesh, and Haryana's Rohit proved victorious in their weight classes.

