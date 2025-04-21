Left Menu

Anuj and Vineeta Shine at U20 National Wrestling Championships

Anuj and Vineeta claimed top honors in their respective categories at the U20 National Wrestling Championships. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi were well-represented with multiple medal wins. In Greco Roman styles, competitors from Services, Delhi, and Haryana also emerged victorious.

In an exhilarating display at the U20 National Wrestling Championships, home favorite Anuj triumphed over Haryana's Sumit in the men's freestyle 61kg final, while Uttar Pradesh's Vivek outpaced Haryana's Saurabh in the 74kg title clash.

Ajay from Maharashtra and Kapil from Chandigarh earned bronze in the 61kg category, with Chandigarh's Akash and Delhi's Yesh taking third place in the 74kg division.

Meanwhile, Haryana's setback was offset as Vishal secured the 97kg gold by defeating Services' Sahil. In the women's section, Vineeta, Neha, and Harshita from Haryana captured titles, and Delhi's Shikha clinched gold in the 65kg category. Among Greco Roman wrestlers, Services' Anil More, Delhi's Yohesh, and Haryana's Rohit proved victorious in their weight classes.

