A look at day 2 of Under-20 National Wrestling Championship action in Kota

The second day of the championship witnessed bouts in the 3 weight categories of freestyle, 3 weight categories of Greco-Roman style and 4 weight categories of women's wrestling, as per a press release from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:42 IST
Medal winning wrestlers from day two of the competition. (Photo- WFI). Image Credit: ANI
The Under-20 National Wrestling Championship, organised by the Rajasthan State Wrestling Association under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India, continued with high energy and intense competition on Day 2 at the Raghurai Indoor Sports Complex, Kota. The second day of the championship witnessed bouts in the 3 weight categories of freestyle, 3 weight categories of Greco-Roman style and 4 weight categories of women's wrestling, as per a press release from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The competition began with the official weigh-in at 7:00 AM, and bouts commenced promptly at 9:00 AM, continuing non-stop until 7:00 PM. The event was graced by the presence of Diya Kumari, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, who witnessed the day's exciting matches and encouraged the young athletes with her presence.

Results of Day 2 competitions are as follows: *Freestyle wrestling:

61 Kg-Gold Anuj (Rajasthan) -Silver Sumit (Haryana)

-Bronze Ajay (Maharashtra) -Bronze Kapil (Chandigarh)

74 Kg-Gold Vivek (Uttar Pradesh) -Silver Saurabh (Haryana)

-Bronze Akash (Chandigarh) -Bronze Yesh (Delhi)

97 Kg.-Gold Vishal (Haryana) -Silver Sahil (Services Sports Control Board)

-Bronze Vishal (Uttar Pradesh) -Bronze Sahil (Rajasthan)

*Greco-Roman style: 55 Kg.-Gold Anil More (Services Sports Control Board)

-Silver Neeraj (Madhya Pradesh) -Bronze Yogesh (Delhi)

Bronze Nitin (Haryana) 67 Kg.-Gold Yogesh (Delhi)

-Silver Mukul (Uttar Pradesh) -Bronze Parthmesh (Maharashtra)

-Bronze Sikander (Punjab) 87 Kg-Gold Rohit (Haryana)

-Silver Nitin (Punjab) -Bronze Akarsh (Uttarakhand)

-Bronze Dinesh (Delhi) *Women's Wrestling

50 Kg. -Gold Vineeta (Haryana)

-Silver Gauri (Maharashtra) -Bronze Shruti (Delhi)

-Bronze Sweta (Karnataka) 57 Kg.-Gold Neha (Haryana)

-Silver Swati (Karnataka) -Bronze Shivani (Madhya Pradesh)

-Bronze Neha Sharma (Delhi) 65 Kg.-Gold Sikaha (Delhi)

-Silver Anjali (Chandigarh) -Bronze Ashwani (Rajasthan)

-Bronze Laxmi (Karnataka) 72 Kg.-Gold Harshita (Haryana)

-Silver Mansi (Delhi) -Bronze Vedika (Maharashtra)

-Bronze Anjali (Uttar Pradesh) The championship will conclude tomorrow, with the final day featuring bouts in 3 weight categories of freestyle, 3 weight categories of women's wrestling and 4 weight categories of Greco-Roman Style. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

