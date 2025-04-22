Left Menu

Shanto's Steady Stand: Bangladesh Battles Back Amidst Rain and Wickets

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored an unbeaten 60, guiding Bangladesh to 194-4 against Zimbabwe on a rain-affected day three in the first cricket test. Despite a shaky start, Shanto's resilience, alongside Jaker Ali, helped Bangladesh secure a 112-run lead with a promising fifth-wicket partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sylhet | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:45 IST
Shanto's Steady Stand: Bangladesh Battles Back Amidst Rain and Wickets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto showcased exceptional skill with an unbeaten 60, enabling Bangladesh to recover on the rain-affected third day of the first cricket test against Zimbabwe.

Despite early setbacks, Shanto, supported by Jaker Ali, steered Bangladesh to 194-4 in their second innings, establishing a 112-run lead before poor lighting brought an early conclusion to the day.

The match saw notable performances from Zimbabwean bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who achieved 3-51, including the key wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy. However, Shanto's steadfast innings, in collaboration with Ali's resilience, kept the contest evenly poised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025