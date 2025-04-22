Shanto's Steady Stand: Bangladesh Battles Back Amidst Rain and Wickets
Najmul Hossain Shanto scored an unbeaten 60, guiding Bangladesh to 194-4 against Zimbabwe on a rain-affected day three in the first cricket test. Despite a shaky start, Shanto's resilience, alongside Jaker Ali, helped Bangladesh secure a 112-run lead with a promising fifth-wicket partnership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sylhet | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Najmul Hossain Shanto showcased exceptional skill with an unbeaten 60, enabling Bangladesh to recover on the rain-affected third day of the first cricket test against Zimbabwe.
Despite early setbacks, Shanto, supported by Jaker Ali, steered Bangladesh to 194-4 in their second innings, establishing a 112-run lead before poor lighting brought an early conclusion to the day.
The match saw notable performances from Zimbabwean bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who achieved 3-51, including the key wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy. However, Shanto's steadfast innings, in collaboration with Ali's resilience, kept the contest evenly poised.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement