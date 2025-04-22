Shanto's Steady Stand: Bangladesh Battles Back Amidst Rain and Wickets

Najmul Hossain Shanto showcased exceptional skill with an unbeaten 60, enabling Bangladesh to recover on the rain-affected third day of the first cricket test against Zimbabwe.

Despite early setbacks, Shanto, supported by Jaker Ali, steered Bangladesh to 194-4 in their second innings, establishing a 112-run lead before poor lighting brought an early conclusion to the day.

The match saw notable performances from Zimbabwean bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who achieved 3-51, including the key wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy. However, Shanto's steadfast innings, in collaboration with Ali's resilience, kept the contest evenly poised.

(With inputs from agencies.)