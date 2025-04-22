Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Clash: Battle Against Delhi Capitals

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Lucknow Super Giants faced off against the formidable Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The Super Giants managed to score 159 runs for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer with the ball for Delhi, taking four crucial wickets. Aiden Markram was the highlight for Lucknow, delivering an impressive 52 before falling to Chameera.

As the game progressed, the Capitals' bowling attack, featuring notable spells from Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, turned the clash into a nail-biter for fans in the stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)