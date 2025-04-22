Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Clash: Battle Against Delhi Capitals
In an intense IPL match, Lucknow Super Giants faced off against Delhi Capitals. The Giants scored 159 for six wickets in 20 overs. Mukesh Kumar shined for Delhi with four wickets, while Aiden Markram stood out for Lucknow with a half-century. Delhi's bowling attack led to a thrilling contest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Lucknow Super Giants faced off against the formidable Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The Super Giants managed to score 159 runs for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer with the ball for Delhi, taking four crucial wickets. Aiden Markram was the highlight for Lucknow, delivering an impressive 52 before falling to Chameera.
As the game progressed, the Capitals' bowling attack, featuring notable spells from Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, turned the clash into a nail-biter for fans in the stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
