Sports Highlights: Uncertain Futures, Stunning Wins, and Controversial Trades

In a surprising move, Kirk Cousins joined the first day of Atlanta Falcons' voluntary workouts despite uncertainties about his future. Head coach Raheem Morris expressed surprise at Cousins' attendance.

In the NBA, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was named Sixth Man of the Year. He tallied 454 points in the voting, outpacing others with a decisive 82 out of 100 first-place votes.

Meanwhile, in Major League Baseball, the Chicago Cubs staged a dramatic rally to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-10 in extra innings. Key plays came from Miguel Amaya and Ian Happ, culminating in a thrilling walk-off victory.

In basketball, concerns remain about Shedeur Sanders' status in the upcoming NFL Draft, while Shannon Sharpe publicly challenges legal accusations. Additionally, the emotional ripple effect of Luka Doncic's trade to the Lakers reached Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' family.

