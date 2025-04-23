Left Menu

Tite Announces Career Pause for Health Focus

Former Brazil coach Tite, 63, is taking a career break for his mental and physical health. He led Brazil to the 2019 Copa America title and faced health issues last year. Tite, recently linked with a Corinthians job, prioritizes self-care after his family’s input and bodily signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:35 IST
Tite Announces Career Pause for Health Focus
Tite

In a surprising move, former Brazil coach Tite has announced an indefinite break from his coaching career, focusing on his health. The respected 63-year-old transitioned from leading the national team to stepping back from work due to personal health concerns.

Tite, who successfully led Brazil to victory at the 2019 Copa America, faced a serious heart issue last August, landing him in the hospital. Despite recently being linked to a potential role with Corinthians, the former Flamengo coach prioritizes his well-being over immediate career prospects.

In a heartfelt statement via Instagram, Tite expressed gratitude for his passion while acknowledging the need for self-care. His decision is supported by his family, who played a crucial role in recognizing the importance of this career hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025