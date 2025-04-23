Tite Announces Career Pause for Health Focus
Former Brazil coach Tite, 63, is taking a career break for his mental and physical health. He led Brazil to the 2019 Copa America title and faced health issues last year. Tite, recently linked with a Corinthians job, prioritizes self-care after his family’s input and bodily signals.
In a surprising move, former Brazil coach Tite has announced an indefinite break from his coaching career, focusing on his health. The respected 63-year-old transitioned from leading the national team to stepping back from work due to personal health concerns.
Tite, who successfully led Brazil to victory at the 2019 Copa America, faced a serious heart issue last August, landing him in the hospital. Despite recently being linked to a potential role with Corinthians, the former Flamengo coach prioritizes his well-being over immediate career prospects.
In a heartfelt statement via Instagram, Tite expressed gratitude for his passion while acknowledging the need for self-care. His decision is supported by his family, who played a crucial role in recognizing the importance of this career hiatus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
