Tite Announces Career Pause for Health Focus

In a surprising move, former Brazil coach Tite has announced an indefinite break from his coaching career, focusing on his health. The respected 63-year-old transitioned from leading the national team to stepping back from work due to personal health concerns.

Tite, who successfully led Brazil to victory at the 2019 Copa America, faced a serious heart issue last August, landing him in the hospital. Despite recently being linked to a potential role with Corinthians, the former Flamengo coach prioritizes his well-being over immediate career prospects.

In a heartfelt statement via Instagram, Tite expressed gratitude for his passion while acknowledging the need for self-care. His decision is supported by his family, who played a crucial role in recognizing the importance of this career hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)