Left Menu

Malcolm Wilson Nominated as FIA Deputy President for Sport

Malcolm Wilson, former rally driver and M-Sport founder, is nominated to succeed Robert Reid as FIA Deputy President for Sport. This follows Reid's resignation due to governance issues. The nomination was made by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and will be voted on in Macau in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:45 IST
Malcolm Wilson Nominated as FIA Deputy President for Sport
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Malcolm Wilson, the founder of M-Sport and an ex-rally driver, has been nominated to fill the position of Deputy President for Sport at the FIA, left vacant after Robert Reid's resignation.

The nomination by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be put to vote at a meeting in Macau this coming June.

Reid, known for his 2001 world championship victory as a rally co-driver, stepped down citing a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025