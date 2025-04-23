Malcolm Wilson Nominated as FIA Deputy President for Sport

Malcolm Wilson, the founder of M-Sport and an ex-rally driver, has been nominated to fill the position of Deputy President for Sport at the FIA, left vacant after Robert Reid's resignation.

The nomination by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be put to vote at a meeting in Macau this coming June.

Reid, known for his 2001 world championship victory as a rally co-driver, stepped down citing a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" within the organization.

