Malcolm Wilson Nominated as FIA Deputy President for Sport

Malcolm Wilson, former rally driver and M-Sport founder, is nominated to succeed Robert Reid as FIA Deputy President for Sport. This follows Reid's resignation due to governance issues. The nomination was made by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and will be voted on in Macau in June.
Malcolm Wilson, the founder of M-Sport and an ex-rally driver, has been nominated to fill the position of Deputy President for Sport at the FIA, left vacant after Robert Reid's resignation.
The nomination by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be put to vote at a meeting in Macau this coming June.
Reid, known for his 2001 world championship victory as a rally co-driver, stepped down citing a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" within the organization.
