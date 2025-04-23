Left Menu

Rohit Sharma on the Brink of 12,000 T20 Runs Amid IPL Challenges

Rohit Sharma, former Indian T20 captain, is close to a historic milestone, needing just 12 runs to reach 12,000 in T20s. Despite recent IPL struggles, his legacy remains formidable. Having announced his T20 international retirement, Sharma continues to shine in IPL, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's record.

Rohit Sharma (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma, a former Indian T20 captain, stands at the cusp of a remarkable achievement in cricket's shortest format. Needing only 12 more runs to tally up to 12,000 in T20s, Sharma is set to cement his status amongst the pantheon of T20 greats. With 11,988 runs already to his credit, Sharma has played 455 T20 matches, boasting an average of 30.81, eight hundreds, 79 fifties, and a strike rate of 135.

The milestone underscores Sharma's consistency and dominance in T20 cricket. He is poised to join Virat Kohli as the only other Indian batsman to reach this landmark. However, Sharma's recent performances in the IPL have raised questions as he struggles to maintain his form. In the ongoing season, he has scored just one fifty in seven matches, including a half-century against Chennai Super Kings.

Post the T20 World Cup 2024 victory against South Africa, Sharma hung up his boots from T20 internationals, leaving an indelible mark in the format. He surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-leading run-scorer in IPL history, notching 6,786 runs. Known as the 'Hitman,' Sharma delivered a splendid unbeaten 76-run knock against Chennai Super Kings, demonstrating that he still has the firepower to influence the game. His IPL stats include two centuries and 44 fifties across 264 games.

