Punjab Kings Bat First Against Kolkata Knight Riders in Crucial IPL 2025 Match

In a pivotal Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The teams are in a critical phase, with host Kolkata currently seventh in the standings, boasting three wins from eight games, while Punjab holds fifth place with five victories in the same number of outings.

Kolkata Knight Riders face the challenge of needing five wins from their final six matches to secure a place in the top four. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings require just three more wins to see them through to the playoffs. Shreyas Iyer stated, "We are batting first, it's always thrilling to play at Eden Gardens with its electric atmosphere. We need to capitalize on early momentum and deliver a strong performance." Maxwell and Omarzai have been included in the Punjab lineup.

Addressing the situation, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane expressed optimism, emphasizing the need for a resolute batting performance from his side. "Our bowlers have stepped up, but it's high time the batting unit shows bravery and complement the bowlers' efforts. We're focusing on staying positive and executing our plans," Rahane remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)