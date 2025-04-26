BBBS Unveils Indigenous Anti-Drone Defence for IPL 2025

Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS) has announced the deployment of Vajra Super Shot, an indigenous anti-drone system, designed to safeguard airspace throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches nationwide. The system is remarkably lightweight and handheld, with the capability to detect drones from as far as four kilometers and disrupt their communication signals, thus effectively neutralizing potential threats. Its portability and the ability to adapt through frequency jamming make it highly suitable for dynamic environments such as crowded stadiums, according to a press release from BBBS.

The deployment highlights BBBS's dedication to enhancing national security and advancing indigenous defense technologies, in alignment with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The eagerly anticipated match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is set to commence at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, marking the beginning of the IPL season.

In the match proceedings, PBKS's captain, Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and chose to bat first. The playing XI for the Punjab Kings comprises Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, captain Shreyas Iyer, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders' line-up includes Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the wicketkeeper, Sunil Narine, captain Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)