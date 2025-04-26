Left Menu

Thrills at Zurich Classic: Salinda & Velo Lead, McIlroy & Lowry Fight Back

Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai secured a spot in the Top-10 at the Zurich Classic with a second-round score of 69. Salinda and Velo remain at the top of the leaderboard. McIlroy and Lowry are six strokes behind, while Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard sit third.

Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala (Photo: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
Sahith Theegala and his teammate Aaron Rai made an impressive move into the Top-10 with a second-round score of 69 in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, thanks to Theegala's 10-foot eagle on the second hole. The Indian-origin duo exhibited strong play in the alternate shot format, marking their round with birdies on the first and seventh holes and an eagle on the second. Despite a bogey on the fifth, they parred the remaining holes, as noted in the PGA press release.

In other news, Akshay Bhatia, also affiliated with Theegala through their signing with Hero, was unable to make the cut while playing alongside Carson Young. Meanwhile, PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo continued their dominant streak, shooting a 3-under 69 to maintain their lead on the leaderboard. Despite the challenging conditions at the breezy TPC Louisiana, they hold a 17-under 127 overall score after setting a tournament record with a remarkable 58 on Thursday.

On the defending champions' front, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are endeavoring to recover from a slow start, currently six strokes behind the leaders. After an 11 under score following a 69, McIlroy and Lowry are tied for 16th place, having started strong but encountering difficulties on the back nine. Meanwhile, Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are in third at 15 under after a round of 70.

