Left Menu

Maharashtra's Shambhavi Kshirsagar Shines at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship

Shambhavi Kshirsagar from Maharashtra emerged victorious at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship. She overcame world champions to claim the women's 10m air rifle title and secured multiple medals across categories, including senior and youth competitions. Hailing from junior achievements, she set a new distinguished mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:27 IST
Maharashtra's Shambhavi Kshirsagar Shines at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship
Ramita (L), Shambhavi (M), and Mehuli Ghosh (R). (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of marksmanship, Shambhavi Kshirsagar from Maharashtra outperformed seasoned competitors to clinch the women's 10m air rifle title at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship held at Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. The 16-year-old bested Olympic finalists and national champions, securing victory with a final shot of 10.8, surpassing Haryana's Ramita.

Kshirsagar's triumph in the senior women's category was particularly notable, as she competed against leading talents like Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, and the national champion Ananya Naidu. Her moment of glory was underscored by winning silver in the junior women's event and another gold in the youth women's competition, making her the standout performer at the event.

Ramita led briefly during the final rounds, but Kshirsagar's excellent marksmanship in the decisive shots secured her the victory with a cumulative score of 252.9. Despite facing a setback in the junior women's final, she bounced back to win the youth women's title against Nidhi Mittal of Karnataka, displaying resilience and dominance over the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025