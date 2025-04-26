Maharashtra's Shambhavi Kshirsagar Shines at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship

In an impressive display of marksmanship, Shambhavi Kshirsagar from Maharashtra outperformed seasoned competitors to clinch the women's 10m air rifle title at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship held at Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. The 16-year-old bested Olympic finalists and national champions, securing victory with a final shot of 10.8, surpassing Haryana's Ramita.

Kshirsagar's triumph in the senior women's category was particularly notable, as she competed against leading talents like Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, and the national champion Ananya Naidu. Her moment of glory was underscored by winning silver in the junior women's event and another gold in the youth women's competition, making her the standout performer at the event.

Ramita led briefly during the final rounds, but Kshirsagar's excellent marksmanship in the decisive shots secured her the victory with a cumulative score of 252.9. Despite facing a setback in the junior women's final, she bounced back to win the youth women's title against Nidhi Mittal of Karnataka, displaying resilience and dominance over the field.

