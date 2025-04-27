Wrexham's Triumphant Rise: A Historic Third Promotion
Wrexham achieved a historic third straight promotion with a 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic. Owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the team returned to England's second-tier league since 1982, celebrated by jubilant fans and players at home and abroad.
Wrexham reached new heights on Saturday with a remarkable 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic, securing their third consecutive promotion. The victory, celebrated by a packed Racecourse Ground, marks a significant milestone under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Sam Smith scored twice after Ollie Rathbone's opening goal, propelling the team to the Championship next season. Wrexham's ascent is a historic achievement as they become the first team to achieve three successive promotions across England's top five football tiers, a first return to this level since their 1982 relegation.
The achievement is a testament to the team's efforts, with manager Phil Parkinson expressing pride. The win sparked jubilant scenes on and off the field, with fans showcasing their support both locally and internationally, underscoring the global appeal of Wrexham, spurred by its star-studded investors.
