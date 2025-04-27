Historic Records Smashed at London Marathon
Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa set a women's-only world record at the 45th London Marathon, surpassing the previous record with a time of 2:15:50. Kenyan Sebastian Sawe triumphed in the men's race with strategic finesse. Notably, a world record number of participants competed in this iconic event.
Ethiopian runner Tigst Assefa broke the women's-only world record at the 45th London Marathon, completing the course in 2:15:50. Previously, the record stood at 2:16:16, set last year by Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir.
Meanwhile, Kenyan Sebastian Sawe claimed victory in the men's race. His tactical move to pull away while opponents refueled helped him secure the win with an impressive time of 2:02:27, marking his emergence as a formidable marathon competitor.
This marathon also saw a historic turnout with 56,000 runners. Notable participations included Olympic gold medallist Alex Yee, who finished 14th in his debut, and Eilish McColgan, who set a Scottish record in her first marathon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
