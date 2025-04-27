Mumbai Indians Triumph Over Lucknow in IPL Showdown

The Mumbai Indians showcased an impressive performance as they defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in an IPL clash on Sunday. Winning the toss, MI took to bat, amassing a strong total of 215 for 7.

Key contributions came from opener Ryan Rickelton, who scored 58 off 32 balls, complemented by Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire 54 off 28 balls. Their efforts set a challenging target for the opposition.

Lucknow's response fell short, managing only 161 all out, as formidable bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult dashed their hopes. Despite efforts from Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni, LSG could not bridge the gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)