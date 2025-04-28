Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Shatters IPL Records

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young batting prodigy, made history by becoming the youngest player at 14 to score an IPL century. He achieved the milestone in just 35 balls, surpassing the previous Indian record and displaying a stunning performance against Gujarat Titans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:59 IST
Teen Prodigy Shatters IPL Records
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

The cricketing world witnessed a remarkable feat as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old sensation, etched his name in IPL history. He scored a rapid century, dismissed for 101 off 37 balls, in a thrilling match against Gujarat Titans, setting records for both age and speed.

By reaching his century in just 35 balls, Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to score a hundred in T20 cricket, surpassing the Indian IPL record previously held by Yusuf Pathan. The match unfolded in an electrifying manner with Rajasthan Royals chasing a target of 210.

Suryavanshi's exhilarating innings included 11 sixes and 7 fours, contributing to one of the most memorable batting displays in IPL. His performance has drawn comparisons to celebrated players like Chris Gayle, whose record remains the fastest IPL century at 30 balls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025