Teen Prodigy Shatters IPL Records

The cricketing world witnessed a remarkable feat as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old sensation, etched his name in IPL history. He scored a rapid century, dismissed for 101 off 37 balls, in a thrilling match against Gujarat Titans, setting records for both age and speed.

By reaching his century in just 35 balls, Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to score a hundred in T20 cricket, surpassing the Indian IPL record previously held by Yusuf Pathan. The match unfolded in an electrifying manner with Rajasthan Royals chasing a target of 210.

Suryavanshi's exhilarating innings included 11 sixes and 7 fours, contributing to one of the most memorable batting displays in IPL. His performance has drawn comparisons to celebrated players like Chris Gayle, whose record remains the fastest IPL century at 30 balls.

(With inputs from agencies.)