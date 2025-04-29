Left Menu

India's Hopes for Sudirman Cup Knockouts Fizzle Against Indonesia

India faced a tough 1-4 loss against Indonesia despite a spirited performance by mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto. The match was part of India's quest to secure a knockout berth in the Sudirman Cup Finals 2025. A crucial match against England awaits them next.

29-04-2025
Dhruv Kapila. (Photo- Badminton Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The dynamic mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto provided a silver lining for Team India with a tenacious comeback victory, though it wasn't enough to shield India from a 1-4 loss to Indonesia in their Group D clash at the 2025 Badminton World Federation Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, China, on Tuesday.

Despite a challenging start, world number 17 pair Dhruv and Tanisha fought back in the second game and emerged victorious in the third, overcoming a 16-19 deficit against Rehan Kusharjanto and Gloria Widjaja. Their triumph was dimmed as PV Sindhu fell short in singles, unable to best World No. 11 Putri Wardani.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy demonstrated resilience against Jonatan Christie, showcasing early dominance but eventually succumbing in a tightly contested three-game match. India, deprived of their top women's and men's doubles teams, saw further losses in their remaining matches. They must now confront England, another team seeking redemption after consecutive losses, on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

