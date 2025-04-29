Indian Open Relay: A Spectacle of Speed and Teamwork

More than 300 top athletes from across India are set to compete in the second Indian Open Relay Competition on Wednesday. The event will be held in Chandigarh, attracting notable names from the athletics community.

This year, for the first time, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has added a 4x100m mixed relay event for both senior and junior categories. The move follows a similar introduction by World Athletics, which recently gained inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics program by the International Olympic Committee.

High-profile athletes such as Odisha's Srabani Nanda and Tamil Nadu's Vithya Ramraj are among those confirmed to participate, with several competitors also slated for the May Asian Championships and World Relays. Additionally, powerful representation from states like Odisha, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu raises the stakes in this exciting competition.

