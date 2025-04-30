Left Menu

Josh Lord: Resilient Return to Rugby Glory

Josh Lord, the injury-stricken lock for the Waikato Chiefs, is determined to rejuvenate his All Blacks career after returning from a knee injury. Lord emphasizes maintaining a positive outlook despite setbacks and aims to perform consistently for the Chiefs, with hopes of national team selection this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 07:44 IST
Josh Lord: Resilient Return to Rugby Glory

Josh Lord, a promising lock for the Waikato Chiefs, is making strides in his rugby career after overcoming a series of injuries.

Following a meniscus tear earlier this year, which fortunately did not require surgery, Lord has shown resilience and determination to get back on the field.

His recent performance in Super Rugby Pacific impressed his team and caught the attention of All Blacks selectors, furthering his aspirations for national honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025