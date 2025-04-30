Josh Lord: Resilient Return to Rugby Glory
Josh Lord, the injury-stricken lock for the Waikato Chiefs, is determined to rejuvenate his All Blacks career after returning from a knee injury. Lord emphasizes maintaining a positive outlook despite setbacks and aims to perform consistently for the Chiefs, with hopes of national team selection this season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 07:44 IST
Josh Lord, a promising lock for the Waikato Chiefs, is making strides in his rugby career after overcoming a series of injuries.
Following a meniscus tear earlier this year, which fortunately did not require surgery, Lord has shown resilience and determination to get back on the field.
His recent performance in Super Rugby Pacific impressed his team and caught the attention of All Blacks selectors, furthering his aspirations for national honors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand and U.S. Deepen Strategic Ties in Pacific During High-Level Visit
New Zealand Sees Drop in Violent Crime as Govt Tracks Ahead of 2029 Goal
Fiji and New Zealand Deepen Strategic, Economic, and Security Ties in Pacific
Govt and Industry Unite to Strengthen New Zealand's Hospitality Sector
New Zealand's R&D Investment Surges to $6.4B, Driving Innovation and Economic Growth