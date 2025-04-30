Josh Lord: Resilient Return to Rugby Glory

Josh Lord, a promising lock for the Waikato Chiefs, is making strides in his rugby career after overcoming a series of injuries.

Following a meniscus tear earlier this year, which fortunately did not require surgery, Lord has shown resilience and determination to get back on the field.

His recent performance in Super Rugby Pacific impressed his team and caught the attention of All Blacks selectors, furthering his aspirations for national honors.

