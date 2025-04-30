Donnarumma: PSG's Guardian Titan in Champions League Quest

Gianluigi Donnarumma, the star goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain, was hailed as a "titan" by coach Luis Enrique after executing crucial saves against Arsenal in the Champions League semifinal.

Donnarumma maintained his stellar form with impressive one-handed stops, ensuring PSG's narrow 1-0 victory. Notably, he prevented shots from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, showcasing his agility and keeping a clean sheet.

Previously this season, Donnarumma was pivotal in PSG's triumph over Liverpool and Aston Villa, exhibiting his skills in goal and cementing his role in the team's quest for its first Champions League title.

(With inputs from agencies.)