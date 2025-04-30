Madrid Open Drama: Power Shortages and Epic Tennis Battles

The Madrid Open was engulfed in drama due to a power outage at the Caja Magica, leading to the postponement of 22 matches. Power was eventually restored, allowing Iga Swiatek to resume her campaign and reach the quarterfinals after a hard-fought victory over Diana Shnaider.

Top-seed Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, defeating Peyton Stearns in straight sets. In a surprise upset, Francisco Cerundolo ousted Alexander Zverev, adding to the tournament's excitement. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an abdominal injury.

Tensions were high as frustrated ticket holders awaited updates, ultimately being promised refunds for Monday's tickets. Despite the challenges, the matches continued, promising fans a thrilling tournament ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)