Madrid Open Drama: Power Shortages and Epic Tennis Battles
The Madrid Open experienced a significant power outage, postponing 22 matches. Despite disruptions, Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals, while other top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Francisco Cerundolo secured victories. Power was restored, and Monday's ticket holders will receive refunds for the missed matches.
- Country:
- Spain
The Madrid Open was engulfed in drama due to a power outage at the Caja Magica, leading to the postponement of 22 matches. Power was eventually restored, allowing Iga Swiatek to resume her campaign and reach the quarterfinals after a hard-fought victory over Diana Shnaider.
Top-seed Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, defeating Peyton Stearns in straight sets. In a surprise upset, Francisco Cerundolo ousted Alexander Zverev, adding to the tournament's excitement. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an abdominal injury.
Tensions were high as frustrated ticket holders awaited updates, ultimately being promised refunds for Monday's tickets. Despite the challenges, the matches continued, promising fans a thrilling tournament ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ireland Serves Up Its First Indoor Tennis Arena
Table Tennis Titans: High Stakes and Star Signings at Ultimate Table Tennis Auction
Teenage Tennis Triumph: Diego Dedura-Palomero's Breakthrough Moment
Teen Tennis Prodigy Dazzles in Historic ATP Tour Victory
Shelton Shines on Clay: A New Star in Tennis