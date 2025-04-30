Left Menu

Madrid Open Drama: Power Shortages and Epic Tennis Battles

The Madrid Open experienced a significant power outage, postponing 22 matches. Despite disruptions, Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals, while other top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Francisco Cerundolo secured victories. Power was restored, and Monday's ticket holders will receive refunds for the missed matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:44 IST
Madrid Open Drama: Power Shortages and Epic Tennis Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Madrid Open was engulfed in drama due to a power outage at the Caja Magica, leading to the postponement of 22 matches. Power was eventually restored, allowing Iga Swiatek to resume her campaign and reach the quarterfinals after a hard-fought victory over Diana Shnaider.

Top-seed Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, defeating Peyton Stearns in straight sets. In a surprise upset, Francisco Cerundolo ousted Alexander Zverev, adding to the tournament's excitement. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an abdominal injury.

Tensions were high as frustrated ticket holders awaited updates, ultimately being promised refunds for Monday's tickets. Despite the challenges, the matches continued, promising fans a thrilling tournament ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025