Glenn Maxwell's Exit Shakes Up Punjab Kings' IPL Campaign

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:19 IST
Punjab Kings' Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been forced to sit out the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2023 following a finger fracture, as announced by the franchise. The injury came before a rain-affected game against Kolkata Knight Riders, marking a season fraught with challenges for Maxwell.

After being dismissed for a paltry seven runs in the match, Maxwell's absence was confirmed on the Kings' social media account, which also wished him a speedy recovery. His spot was quickly filled by Suryansh Shedge for the subsequent encounter against Chennai Super Kings, a match where Punjab celebrated a victory by four wickets.

Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings, acknowledged the difficulty in finding a fitting substitute for Maxwell, especially given the ongoing constraints due to concurrent leagues. Ponting expressed intentions to evaluate available talent within the squad and explore emerging Indian players for potential contracts as they prepare for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

