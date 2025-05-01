Glenn Maxwell's Exit Shakes Up Punjab Kings' IPL Campaign
Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell is out of IPL 2023 after fracturing his finger. Despite a below-par season, his exit leaves a gap, with the team seeking replacements. Coach Ricky Ponting highlights team struggles to find suitable candidates. Upcoming matches prompt urgency in recruiting new talent.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Kings' Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been forced to sit out the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2023 following a finger fracture, as announced by the franchise. The injury came before a rain-affected game against Kolkata Knight Riders, marking a season fraught with challenges for Maxwell.
After being dismissed for a paltry seven runs in the match, Maxwell's absence was confirmed on the Kings' social media account, which also wished him a speedy recovery. His spot was quickly filled by Suryansh Shedge for the subsequent encounter against Chennai Super Kings, a match where Punjab celebrated a victory by four wickets.
Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings, acknowledged the difficulty in finding a fitting substitute for Maxwell, especially given the ongoing constraints due to concurrent leagues. Ponting expressed intentions to evaluate available talent within the squad and explore emerging Indian players for potential contracts as they prepare for upcoming matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palzor Tamang Signs with Felling Cricket Club: A Milestone for Sikkim Cricket
Cricket's Triumphant Return: Pomona to Host 2028 Olympic Games
Cricket Set for Olympic Return at LA 2028 After 128 Years
Delhi Capitals Boosts Grassroots Cricket with Star-Studded Masterclass
Exiled Afghan Women Cricketers Find Hope with ICC Funding