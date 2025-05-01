Badminton Stars Honored with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna to badminton champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The duo, recognized for their trailblazing performances, had previously been unable to attend the award ceremony. Satwik also achieved a Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya honored badminton champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.
The award ceremony, which had been delayed due to prior commitments and personal circumstances, finally took place at the Sports Authority of India headquarters in New Delhi.
The badminton stars have been instrumental in putting India on the world badminton map, with achievements including gold medals at major championships and a Guinness World Record.
