Badminton Stars Honored with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya honored badminton champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

The award ceremony, which had been delayed due to prior commitments and personal circumstances, finally took place at the Sports Authority of India headquarters in New Delhi.

The badminton stars have been instrumental in putting India on the world badminton map, with achievements including gold medals at major championships and a Guinness World Record.

