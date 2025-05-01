Sandeep Sharma's Exit Sends Shockwaves Through IPL

Rajasthan Royals have announced a significant setback as their bowler, Sandeep Sharma, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a finger fracture.

The right-arm pacer demonstrated resilience, continuing to bowl despite the injury, receiving praise from the franchise for his bravery.

The Royals' management is now actively searching for a replacement, while the team and fans wish Sharma a swift recovery, after his contribution of nine wickets in ten matches this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)