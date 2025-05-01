Left Menu

Sandeep Sharma's Exit Sends Shockwaves Through IPL

Rajasthan Royals' bowler Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out of the IPL due to a finger fracture. Despite the injury, Sharma continued to play bravely. The team is actively seeking his replacement and hopes for his speedy recovery. Sharma played in all 10 games, taking nine wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:51 IST
Rajasthan Royals have announced a significant setback as their bowler, Sandeep Sharma, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a finger fracture.

The right-arm pacer demonstrated resilience, continuing to bowl despite the injury, receiving praise from the franchise for his bravery.

The Royals' management is now actively searching for a replacement, while the team and fans wish Sharma a swift recovery, after his contribution of nine wickets in ten matches this season.

