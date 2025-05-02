Left Menu

Bob Baffert Makes Triumphant Return to Kentucky Derby

Iconic horse racing trainer Bob Baffert returns to the Kentucky Derby after a three-year ban, bringing his horse Citizen Bull. The event faces scrutiny as PETA raises concerns over animal welfare. Heavy favorite Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy, emerges as a top contender for this prestigious race.

Updated: 02-05-2025 04:47 IST
Legendary horse racing trainer Bob Baffert is making headlines once again as he returns to the Kentucky Derby following a three-year suspension. Baffert is no stranger to triumphs at Churchill Downs, with a record of 17 wins in the Triple Crown series. However, his comeback is marred by controversy, particularly from animal rights groups like PETA, who are demanding closer scrutiny of his practices.

Baffert's previous ban stemmed from a failed drugs test by his horse, Medina Spirit, which won the Kentucky Derby in 2021 but was later disqualified. Despite this tumultuous past, Baffert is back with Citizen Bull, set to race on Saturday. PETA has criticized Churchill Downs for its history of horse fatalities, urging heightened vigilance as the Derby approaches.

Amidst the drama, trainer Michael McCarthy's colt, Journalism, has stolen the spotlight. With odds favoring his win, Journalism boasts an impressive lineage and recent victories. He stands as the main competitor, enhancing the anticipation for the Kentucky Derby's 151st iteration. The race is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET, promising an exciting showdown on the tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

