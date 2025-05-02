Sports Roundup: Triumphs, Challenges, and Strategic Moves in Athletic Arenas

Legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky displayed her Olympic potential once more at the Tyr Pro Meet, achieving her career's second-fastest 400-meter freestyle time by surpassing Canada's Summer McIntosh.

In baseball, Jose Ramirez helped the Cleveland Guardians secure a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins, marking his career milestone of 250 stolen bases, while Jalen Brunson's late trey advanced the Knicks in the NBA Playoffs.

Adding to this week's sports highlights, the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout faces another injury setback, and Olympic athletes are eyed for the LA Games in 2028 by track and field legend Allyson Felix.

(With inputs from agencies.)