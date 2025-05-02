Left Menu

ECB Bans Transgender Players from Women's Cricket Post-Supreme Court Ruling

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has banned transgender players from women's and girls' matches following a Supreme Court ruling that defines women as excluding transgender individuals. The ECB insists this regulation change aligns with inclusivity objectives and affects eligibility for women's and girls' cricket contests.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has swiftly banned transgender players from women's and girls' cricket matches, a decision influenced by a recent Supreme Court ruling. This comes a day after the Football Association (FA) adopted a similar stance.

The court's ruling clarifies the legal definition of a woman, excluding transgender women. In response, the ECB issued a statement announcing changes to its regulations. Now, only individuals whose biological sex is female can participate in women's and girls' cricket matches. Transgender players may continue participating in open and mixed cricket categories.

The ECB maintains its commitment to inclusivity but acknowledges that the Supreme Court decision necessitated new rules to ensure women's and girls' cricket remain equitable and enjoyable for all participants.

