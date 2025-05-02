Bridge Champions Formidables Lead the Pack at Shree Cement Championship
In a stunning showcase of skill, various teams including Formidables, Dhampur Sugar Mills, and Arun Jain qualified for the quarterfinals at the 8th All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship. The championship, featuring national and some international players, kicked off with intense matches determining the top-ranking teams.
Displaying fine form and strategic prowess, champions Formidables, along with Dhampur Sugar Mills, team Arun Jain, E A Bridge, Chefs Table, Rampage, Team Monica Jajoo, and Mavericks, have clinched quarterfinal spots at the 8th All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship held on Friday.
Formidables, represented by key players Rajeshwar Teari, Sumin Mukherjee, Kaustabh Nandi, among others, outperformed Orion by a significant margin of 104-47 IMPs in the pre-quarterfinals.
The tournament has captivated bridge enthusiasts nationwide, as 500 players, including participants from Holland and Norway, vie for the prestigious title.
