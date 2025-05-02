Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025: A Thrilling Race to the Finish Line

The motorsport community is buzzing in anticipation for the Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025, poised to ignite excitement on May 3 and 4 at Survey 85, Sangnipura Road, Kurvangi Grama. Organized by the Motor Sports Club of Chikmagalur (MSCC), this eagerly awaited event marks one of the crucial qualifying rounds for the Octane Pits FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC) 2025. With top-tier drivers from across India set to participate, the event promises high-octane action.

Breaking records, the 2025 season will witness over 100 competitors racing in eight featured classes, including a Women's Class in the INAC2/INAC3 Open. Utilizing the FIA Formula One point system (25-18-15 for the top three finishes), the 2.2-kilometer all-gravel track is expected to test every skill and decision, nestled in the heart of Karnataka's coffee country. Entry for women racers is complimentary, and the race is promoted by Octane Pits under the guidance of Lokesh Gowda. The event features total prize money exceeding Rs 7 lakh, the largest for any INAC qualifier, with incentives for both drivers and their pit crews. Standout prizes include the BEST TUNER award and the GRAVEL FEST KING title.

Aligning with international standards, the event offers caravan facilities, rally tire availability, premium accommodations, and excellent hospitality for competitors, tuners, and fans. Sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and conducted under the 2025 FIA International Sporting Code and FMSCI regulations, Chikmagalur's Gravel Fest is one of seven qualifying rounds comprising the INAC Cup circuit. To earn a spot in the Grand Finals, drivers must compete in at least two rounds, with only the top five finishers in each class advancing to the championship showdown.

