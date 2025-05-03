Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Snooker-O'Sullivan's eighth title dream ends in defeat to Zhao

Ronnie O'Sullivan's dream of a record eighth world snooker title ended on Friday with a 17-7 semi-final defeat to China's Zhao Xintong at the Crucible Theatre after an earlier eight-frame whitewash. The 49-year-old 'Rocket' started the day 4-4 but missed a string of chances and went into the evening session with his 28-year-old opponent only five frames away from the final in the best of 33 match.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 06:24 IST
UPDATE 1-Snooker-O'Sullivan's eighth title dream ends in defeat to Zhao

Ronnie O'Sullivan's dream of a record eighth world snooker title ended on Friday with a 17-7 semi-final defeat to China's Zhao Xintong at the Crucible Theatre after an earlier eight-frame whitewash.

The 49-year-old 'Rocket' started the day 4-4 but missed a string of chances and went into the evening session with his 28-year-old opponent only five frames away from the final in the best of 33 match. Zhao duly wrapped things up to become only the second Asian finalist after compatriot Ding Junhui, who lost to Mark Selby, in 2016.

"I can't believe that. I need to say thank you to Ronnie because he has helped me a lot before. He's my idol," Zhao said. "Sometimes the crowd is helpful for Ronnie and he deserves that, he is a legend here so I needed to control myself."

World number one and 2019 champion Judd Trump was tied 8-8 with three times champion Mark Williams in the other semi-final. O'Sullivan struggled with his cue, changing the tip, but the switch made little difference as he missed a series of pots and slumped to a fourth career 8-0 session defeat at the Sheffield venue.

Scotland's John Higgins and Graeme Dott both achieved the feat on their way to titles in 1998 and 2006 while fellow-Englishman John Parrot pulled off the other whitewash in 1994. I just felt like I never gave him a game so that's a bit disappointing," O'Sullivan told the BBC.

"Zhao deserved his victory. I think he's done brilliantly all tournament and all credit to Zhao. He played better than me." Zhao, who ended a 20-month ban last year after a match-fixing investigation, can now become the first Chinese player to win the championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025