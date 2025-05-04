Northampton's Historic Upset: Freeman's Hat-trick Seals Thrilling Semi-Final Victory

Brilliant Northampton delivered a breathtaking 37-34 triumph over formidable Leinster in a gripping Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday. Intricately woven by Tommy Freeman's first-half hat-trick, the English champions are now poised one match away from reaching their first European crown since 1998.

Despite Leinster's status as heavy favorites and their resilience in overcoming past deficits, Northampton's strategic first half—with Freeman's remarkable performance—ensured a 27-15 lead at halftime. This upset disrupts Leinster's pursuit for a fifth title but sets a hopeful stage for Northampton against reigning champions Toulouse or Bordeaux in Cardiff.

Freeman, lauded as the match's standout player, emphasized Northampton's readiness to compete with top teams, defying critiques that projected Leinster would dominate. Northampton's victory not only stunned their opponents but also invigorated the club's chase for European glory after years of struggle in domestic competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)