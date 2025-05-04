Left Menu

Northampton's Historic Upset: Freeman's Hat-trick Seals Thrilling Semi-Final Victory

Northampton delivered a stunning 37-34 victory over Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-final, propelled by Tommy Freeman's first-half hat-trick. Despite Leinster's strong comeback attempts, Northampton held firm, setting up a final showdown against Toulouse or Bordeaux. The victory marks a potential historic European title for Northampton after a 25-year wait.

04-05-2025
Brilliant Northampton delivered a breathtaking 37-34 triumph over formidable Leinster in a gripping Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday. Intricately woven by Tommy Freeman's first-half hat-trick, the English champions are now poised one match away from reaching their first European crown since 1998.

Despite Leinster's status as heavy favorites and their resilience in overcoming past deficits, Northampton's strategic first half—with Freeman's remarkable performance—ensured a 27-15 lead at halftime. This upset disrupts Leinster's pursuit for a fifth title but sets a hopeful stage for Northampton against reigning champions Toulouse or Bordeaux in Cardiff.

Freeman, lauded as the match's standout player, emphasized Northampton's readiness to compete with top teams, defying critiques that projected Leinster would dominate. Northampton's victory not only stunned their opponents but also invigorated the club's chase for European glory after years of struggle in domestic competitions.

