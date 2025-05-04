Left Menu

Romario Shepherd's Record-Breaking Blitz Secures Thrilling RCB Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Romario Shepherd showcased an extraordinary display of power hitting that led to a historic victory against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Scoring 53 runs off just 14 balls, Shepherd exploited Khaleel Ahmed's confusion to achieve the joint second-fastest fifty in the league's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:20 IST
In a thrilling display of power hitting, Romario Shepherd of Royal Challengers Bengaluru turned the IPL match on its head with his remarkable performance against the Chennai Super Kings. He executed his plans flawlessly, taking advantage of fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed's apparent confusion during the crucial death overs.

Shepherd's unbeaten blitzkrieg of 53 runs off just 14 deliveries was pivotal in RCB's narrow two-run victory, as he equaled the league's second-fastest fifty mark. This formidable innings came as Shepherd smashed Ahmed for 33 runs in the 19th over and Matheesha Pathirana for 21 runs in the final over.

Reflecting on his explosive innings, Shepherd explained how advice from teammate Tim David and careful observation of the bowlers' tactics contributed to his aggressive yet calculated approach at the crease. Despite conceding 18 runs in his bowling spell, Shepherd's batting heroics highlighted his resilience and determination to seize any opportunity that arose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

