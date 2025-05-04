Russell's Power-Packed 57 and Raghuvanshi's 44 Propel KKR to 206 Against RR
Andre Russell's explosive 57 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's solid 44 helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) post a formidable 206/4 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL at Eden Gardens. The innings saw commanding performances despite challenges from RR's bowlers, setting a competitive target for the opponents.
Andre Russell and Angkrish Raghuvanshi delivered standout performances on Sunday as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) put up a challenging total of 206/4 at the iconic Eden Gardens against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the latest face-off of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
After opting to bat first, amidst a decisive toss win by KKR's captain Ajinkya Rahane, the team faced pressure from RR's disciplined bowling attack. However, it was Russell's explosive innings of 57 and Raghuvanshi's stable 44 that navigated KKR through some tight overs, allowing the team to amass a formidable score.
While Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, and Riyan Parag each claimed a wicket, it wasn't enough to suppress KKR's batting prowess, particularly Russell's fireworks in the late overs. His late-entry blitz bolstered the score, setting a challenging target for RR to chase.
