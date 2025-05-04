Thrilling Victory: Sri Lanka Outshines India in Women's ODI Tri-Series

The Women's ODI Tri-Series witnessed a riveting encounter as Sri Lanka Women emerged victorious against India Women. The match, held on Sunday, saw Sri Lanka chase down India's target with aplomb, finishing at 278/7 in 49.1 overs.

India Women's batting lineup put up a commendable total of 275 runs. Crucial contributions came from Richa Ghosh with 58 and Jemimah Rodrigues who added 37 runs. Despite the efforts, the team fell short of defending their score, thanks to concerted performances by the Sri Lankan side.

Key players for Sri Lanka included Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshika Silva, whose scores of 23 and 56, respectively, played pivotal roles in securing the victory. This win showcases Sri Lanka's growing prowess in international women's cricket.

