India's Olympic Dream: Modernizing Sports for Global Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's dedication to boosting its sports culture and infrastructure to compete on a global scale, in pursuit of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, Modi emphasized his government's focus on modernizing sports infrastructure and increasing the sports budget to Rs 4,000 crore. This funding aims to support India's ambition to bring the Olympics home.

The Khelo India Youth Games will witness over 6,000 athletes across 27 sports, showcasing India's growing sports ecosystem. Government efforts also target broadening career paths in sports, underlining sports as both a cultural and economic force. Modi urged participating athletes to learn and share experiences.

