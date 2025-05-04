India's Olympic Dream: Modernizing Sports for Global Success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes India's commitment to strengthening its sports culture and infrastructure, aiming for the 2036 Olympics. Speaking at the Khelo India Youth Games inauguration, Modi highlighted the increase in sports budget and opportunities in sports careers. The event will feature over 6,000 athletes competing across various disciplines.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's dedication to boosting its sports culture and infrastructure to compete on a global scale, in pursuit of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.
Speaking at the virtual inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, Modi emphasized his government's focus on modernizing sports infrastructure and increasing the sports budget to Rs 4,000 crore. This funding aims to support India's ambition to bring the Olympics home.
The Khelo India Youth Games will witness over 6,000 athletes across 27 sports, showcasing India's growing sports ecosystem. Government efforts also target broadening career paths in sports, underlining sports as both a cultural and economic force. Modi urged participating athletes to learn and share experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Morning: Two Separate Accidents Claim Lives in Bihar
Centre Allocates Over Rs 2,100 Crore for Bihar's MGNREGA Workers
Chirag Paswan's Call to Bihar: A Fresh Political Wave
People of Bihar can't be misled by BJP leaders, claims Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Buxar rally.
RSS, BJP not in favour of welfare of weaker sections of society, claims Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge at Bihar rally.