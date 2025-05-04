Modi Showcases Bihar at Khelo India Youth Games
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar through a video message, emphasizing his role as a cultural ambassador. He invited athletes to experience Bihar's culinary delights and highlighted local talent. The event was part of the NDA's campaign ahead of state assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the role of cultural ambassador for Bihar during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games, inviting athletes from across the nation to indulge in the state's unique specialties.
In a video message broadcasted at a stadium event featuring Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Modi opened the games with a blend of local charm by greeting participants in Bhojpuri, a popular regional dialect.
Modi highlighted the dreams of 6,000 young athletes competing in various cities, such as Patna and Gaya, and connected these events to the broader narrative of Bihar's governance under the NDA's regime, underscoring regional achievements like Vaibhav Suryavanshi's cricket success.
