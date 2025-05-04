Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: From Motherhood to Victory on Clay

Naomi Osaka, the renowned four-time Grand Slam champion, has claimed her first WTA title since winning the Australian Open in 2021. She emerged victorious against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan with a score of 6-1 7-5 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a WTA 125 tournament held on clay.

At 27, this triumph holds special significance for Osaka as it's her first WTA title since becoming a mother in July 2023. Reflecting on her victory, she noted the irony of succeeding on a surface she once considered challenging, expressing her belief in life's endless opportunities for growth.

Despite past struggles with power and accuracy, which hindered her Grand Slam progress last year, Osaka's performance indicates a promising comeback. After reaching the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year before an injury, she's now preparing for the French Open's main draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)