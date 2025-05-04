Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: From Motherhood to Victory on Clay

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, clinched her first WTA title since the 2021 Australian Open, defeating Kaja Juvan at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo. This win marks her first triumph since becoming a mother in July 2023, highlighting her resilience and continuous evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:34 IST
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: From Motherhood to Victory on Clay
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka, the renowned four-time Grand Slam champion, has claimed her first WTA title since winning the Australian Open in 2021. She emerged victorious against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan with a score of 6-1 7-5 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a WTA 125 tournament held on clay.

At 27, this triumph holds special significance for Osaka as it's her first WTA title since becoming a mother in July 2023. Reflecting on her victory, she noted the irony of succeeding on a surface she once considered challenging, expressing her belief in life's endless opportunities for growth.

Despite past struggles with power and accuracy, which hindered her Grand Slam progress last year, Osaka's performance indicates a promising comeback. After reaching the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year before an injury, she's now preparing for the French Open's main draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025