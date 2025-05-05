Left Menu

Romeo Vermant's Double Delivers Club Brugge's Record 12th Belgian Cup Win

Striker Romeo Vermant led Club Brugge to a 2-1 victory over Anderlecht, securing their 12th Belgian Cup title. Vermant scored twice, keeping Brugge's dream of a league and cup double alive. Anderlecht, whose league title hopes have already faded, managed a late goal in a thrilling encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-05-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 00:24 IST
Romeo Vermant's Double Delivers Club Brugge's Record 12th Belgian Cup Win
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a gripping showdown, striker Romeo Vermant propelled Club Brugge to a historic 12th Belgian Cup victory, overcoming Anderlecht 2-1 on Sunday. Vermant, aged 21, netted twice, enhancing Brugge's aspirations for a league and cup double triumph.

Vermant commenced the scoring in the 40th minute after Hugo Siquet delivered a precise cross, which he capitalized on by holding off Ali Maamar. He doubled his tally in the 61st minute, dispatching Christos Tzolis' near-post cross with deft precision.

Anderlecht, striving for their first cup win since 2008, salvaged a late goal by Luis Vazquez. Despite losing, the match endured delays due to fireworks, with one incident causing serious injury to a fan preparing to attend the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025