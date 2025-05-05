Romeo Vermant's Double Delivers Club Brugge's Record 12th Belgian Cup Win

In a gripping showdown, striker Romeo Vermant propelled Club Brugge to a historic 12th Belgian Cup victory, overcoming Anderlecht 2-1 on Sunday. Vermant, aged 21, netted twice, enhancing Brugge's aspirations for a league and cup double triumph.

Vermant commenced the scoring in the 40th minute after Hugo Siquet delivered a precise cross, which he capitalized on by holding off Ali Maamar. He doubled his tally in the 61st minute, dispatching Christos Tzolis' near-post cross with deft precision.

Anderlecht, striving for their first cup win since 2008, salvaged a late goal by Luis Vazquez. Despite losing, the match endured delays due to fireworks, with one incident causing serious injury to a fan preparing to attend the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)