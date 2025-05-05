Riyan Parag's Historic Six-Hitting Spree in IPL Thriller
Riyan Parag made history in the IPL by hitting six consecutive sixes, although his Rajasthan Royals fell short to Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite a shaky start, Parag's 95 off 45 balls nearly turned the tide in their favor. However, Rajasthan remains out of playoff contention this season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:34 IST
In an unprecedented display of power hitting, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag etched his name into IPL history by smashing six consecutive sixes on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Despite his blistering 95-run knock off just 45 deliveries, which almost turned the game around at Eden Gardens, Rajasthan fell short, losing narrowly.
Parag's remarkable feat provided a glimmer of hope for Rajasthan, yet they remain out of playoff consideration, sitting eighth in the league standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deendayal Port Authority Breaks Records with Ambitious Growth
Doctors in Thane Accused of Forging Records for Government Fund Swindle
Avesh Khan's Execution Triumphs in Last-Over Drama Against Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals Narrowly Miss Victory in Thrilling Encounter Against Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals Keep Calm Amidst T20 Challenges