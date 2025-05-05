Riyan Parag's Historic Six-Hitting Spree in IPL Thriller

In an unprecedented display of power hitting, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag etched his name into IPL history by smashing six consecutive sixes on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite his blistering 95-run knock off just 45 deliveries, which almost turned the game around at Eden Gardens, Rajasthan fell short, losing narrowly.

Parag's remarkable feat provided a glimmer of hope for Rajasthan, yet they remain out of playoff consideration, sitting eighth in the league standings.

