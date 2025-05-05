Trent Alexander-Arnold's Emotional Farewell to Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his departure from Liverpool, citing the need for new challenges. Linked with Real Madrid, he calls the move the hardest decision of his life. After 352 appearances and numerous titles, he leaves with gratitude, hoping his decision won't overshadow Liverpool's successful season.
In a heartfelt announcement on the social media platform X, Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed he is leaving Liverpool, the club he has been part of since he was six. The decision, described as the hardest of his life, comes amid strong links to a move to Real Madrid.
Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool native, rose through the youth ranks to become one of the world's elite right-backs. He has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup with Liverpool. The 26-year-old described his time at the club as a defining period of his life, expressing deep gratitude and appreciation for the support he received.
Despite contract discussions with Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold opted not to extend his stay, unlike teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool issued a statement voicing appreciation for his contributions during a time of significant success. As the team approaches the final three games of the season, Alexander-Arnold hopes his departure doesn't distract from celebrating the season's achievements.
