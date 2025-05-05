Left Menu

Cologne Banks on Funkel for Bundesliga Comeback

Cologne has appointed experienced coach Friedhelm Funkel to help lead the team back to the Bundesliga. Funkel, now in his third stint with Cologne, replaces Gerhard Struber. Cologne is currently second in Germany's second division, with two crucial games remaining to secure promotion.

Cologne is looking to experienced coach Friedhelm Funkel to guide the team back to Germany's top-flight league, the Bundesliga. The club, which currently holds second place in the second division, dismissed Gerhard Struber as coach on Monday. Funkel, 71, steps in for the remainder of the season's two crucial games.

This marks Funkel's third tenure with Cologne, and his first coaching role since leading Kaiserslautern to the German Cup final last season. Known for his expertise in securing promotions, Funkel has accomplished this feat with six different teams, more than any other coach.

With four matches left, Cologne was leading the division but slipped after a loss to Hannover and a draw with Jahn Regensburg, surrendering the top spot to Hamburger SV. The team is still three points ahead of third-place Elversberg, with upcoming matches against Nuremberg and Kaiserslautern proving decisive for their Bundesliga aspirations.

Cologne president Werner Wolf emphasized the importance of capitalizing on the opportunity for direct return without relying on rivals' results. Funkel, who has had a long career with 14 different coaching appointments, including two previous stints with Cologne, is determined to guide the team back to the Bundesliga.

