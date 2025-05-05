Harry Kane's Triumph: First Title at 31 Sparks Celebration

Harry Kane, the renowned football striker, exclaimed he felt 'amazing' after finally clinching his first career title at age 31. This milestone was achieved as Bayern Munich triumphed in the Bundesliga.

Kane had endured numerous runner-up finishes and heartbreak in finals with his previous clubs, Tottenham and the England national team. Despite a stellar reputation, winning a trophy had remained elusive until now.

This breakthrough was sealed when Bayern was confirmed as the Bundesliga champion following a draw between Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg. Kane's joyous celebration included singing and camaraderie with teammates, marking a significant personal achievement in his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)