Race for the Papacy: Cardinals Converge on Rome

The conclave to select the successor to Pope Francis has started, with 133 cardinals in Rome. Diverse opinions on the new pope's direction reflect divisions within the Church. While some cardinals seek continuity with Francis' reforms, others favor a return to traditional Catholic values.

All 133 cardinal electors have arrived in Rome, ready to participate in the secret conclave that will elect a new pope following Pope Francis' death last month. The conclave, taking place in the Sistine Chapel, is notable for its open race to decide Francis' successor.

Tensions within the Church are evident as some cardinals look towards a more progressive continuation of Francis' initiatives, while others are calling for a return to more traditional values. The discussion has highlighted issues such as same-sex blessings and the role of women in the Church.

Although cardinals like Pietro Parolin and Luis Antonio Tagle are considered front-runners, many electors remain undecided. The process, occurring amidst strict seclusion, will continue until a candidate garners a three-quarters majority vote, as cardinals deliberate on who can best lead the vast global congregation.

