Zhao Xintong's Triumph: China's Snooker Sensation Seizes World Championship

Zhao Xintong made history as the first Chinese player to win the World Snooker Championship, defeating Mark Williams at the Crucible Theatre. Despite a past scandal, Zhao's performance marked a comeback. The victory not only showcased his talent but also highlighted Williams' final appearance at 50 years old.

Updated: 06-05-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 01:21 IST
  • United Kingdom

Zhao Xintong has etched his name into the annals of snooker history by becoming the first Chinese player to clinch the World Snooker Championship title. His victory over Welsh veteran Mark Williams at the Crucible Theatre marks a significant milestone in his career. Zhao, who had battled adversity including a 20-month ban for match-fixing, showed resilience and skill to overcome his rival, triumphing 18-12 in an intense final.

The win comes as Zhao made his way through four rounds of qualifying, a feat necessitated by his amateur status due to the scandal. Despite odds stacked against him, he showcased unwavering composure, particularly during the third session when he maintained an 11-6 lead, fending off a spirited comeback from Williams.

This final was notable for more than just the victor; Mark Williams, at 50, became the oldest player to reach the final, defeating world number one Judd Trump in the semi-finals. Zhao's historic achievement, securing a £500,000 prize, positions him among legends like Terry Griffiths and Shaun Murphy who also conquered the championship as qualifiers.

