Mumbai Ultimate League Season 5: Dancing Dragons Dominate with Thrilling Victory

The Refex Mumbai Ultimate League Season 5 culminated in a dramatic finale at Wings Arena, Bandra. Dancing Dragons claimed their second consecutive title after defeating Desi Hawks 15-12. The league featured intense competition across 30 matches, highlighting India's burgeoning Ultimate Frisbee talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:12 IST
Dancing Dragons with the trophy. (Photo- OSU). Image Credit: ANI
In a breathtaking finale to the Refex Mumbai Ultimate League (MUL) Season 5, held at Wings Arena in Bandra, the Dancing Dragons clinched their second championship title in a row, besting the Desi Hawks with a 15-12 victory. Organized by Off-Season Ultimate (OSU), the league is a growing hub for Ultimate Frisbee in India.

Six teams participated in the league, which unfolded over four weekends, showcasing intense and dynamic Frisbee action in more than 30 matches. The final saw the Hawks initially taking the lead, but the Dragons soon fought back fiercely. The game was nail-biting, characterized by strategic plays and several lead changes.

Highlighting individual performances, Meet Solanki and Inika emerged as top scorers, with Altaf and Dimple leading assists. The Desi Hawks, known for their sportsmanship, were named the Most Spirited Team, demonstrating the league's emphasis not just on winning, but also on fostering a positive spirit in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

